ARE you seeking a sign to spell out social distancing?
Pembrokeshire County Council is helping everyone get the message across by offering professionally-designed signs for everyone to download for free.
As the council gets ready for unlocking services and buildings, staff in the authority's graphics team and signs unit have been busy designing and mass-producing signs to reinforce the social distancing message.
These signs are now available for the general Pembrokeshire community and businesses to download free of charge for use in their unlocking plans.
Explaining the offer, council leader David Simpson, said he felt it was important that everyone in the county should work together to ensure that the unlocking process worked safely and efficiently.
Councillor Simpson added: “Once again our staff have gone above and beyond the normal call of duty to produce quality services - not only for the authority, but to share throughout our business community in order to support them at this time.”
To download the signs visit: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/covid19-signs