A 10-year-old boy with 'a heart of gold' has been raising money for Hywel Dda NHS staff.
Hari Owen has been painting pebbles with pictures of rainbows, animals and flowers, and just before VE Day, he also did some featuring Spitfires, Lancaster bombers and Union Jacks.
He and his mum Emma have been displaying the art work outside their home in Clunderwen and more than 80 of the painted pebbles have been snapped up by neighbours and passers-by.
Emma said she and her husband Gareth were very proud of Hari.
“He has a heart of gold,” she said. “Hari is so thoughtful, so I was not surprised when he wanted to do something to raise money for the NHS.”