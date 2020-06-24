Sky Cinema has announced a brand new channel named Sky Cinema Animation - showing all of the latest and greatest family-friendly animated movies.

When is the channel available?

The channel will be made available for all Sky customers from July 23, 2020, at no extra cost.

It will also be available for those with a Sky Cinema pass on NOWTV - again, at no extra cost.

Here are some of the best animated films set to appear on the channel:

Angry Birds 2

This is the sequel to the 2016 hit, and based on the popular mobile game, Angry Birds.

This film sees Bird and Piggy Islands at risk yet again from Zeta, the dastardly leader of Eagle Island.

Red and Leonard join as a team to defeat Zeta’s bold schemes and save the day. Starring Leslie Jones and Josh Gad.

Despicable Me 1 & 2

The channel will have an array of feature-length Minions films available at the click of a button, so kids and parents can both look forward to hours of hilarious entertainment from everybody’s favourite yellow alien troupe.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

This is the latest instalment in the hit animated series. It follows Hiccup as he searches for a hidden dragon utopia.

Starring the voices of Gerard Butler and Cate Blanchett, this epic adventure is one not to be missed.

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Perfect for animal lovers of all ages, this sequel to the Secret Life of Pets introduces Liam, Katie’s son, and sees the whole family go on a road trip outside of the city.

Max and his pet friends return for an exciting new adventure, meeting an array of fun new characters such as sheepdog Rooster. Featuring the voice of Harrison Ford.

Lego Movie 2

The heroes of Bricksburg are back in an action-packed comedy sequel, fighting to protect their city from invaders.

Fans of the first film and the real-life Lego toys will love this caped crusade!

Birds of a Feather

This heartwarming tale sees a bird called Manou's world get turned upside down, as he discovers that he is not a gull like the rest of his family, but rather a swift.

Shocked, he flies away from home, where he meets a group of birds just like him and becomes the hero he was always destined to be.

This animated feature stars the voices of Kate Winslet and Willem Dafoe.

Wonder Park

In an amazing theme park, the imagination of a young girl named June comes alive.

However, when her mother becomes ill, June begins to alienate herself from Wonderland and must pull out all the stops to save it.

This magical tale focuses on the bonds between mother and daughter, and reminds us all that it’s never too late to encourage a bit of imagination.

Astro Kid

Separated from his parents, a young boy lands on an unexplored planet.

With the help of a survival robot, he'll have to hold out until rescued.