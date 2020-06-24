A Pembroke man has denied assaulting a service station employee and stealing a can of cola.
Gwyn Davies, of St Nicholas Crescent, The Green, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, June 22.
Davies, 39, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman by beating and stealing a can of cola from Bush Hill service station, Pembroke, on April 27.
He also denies a charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place on the same date, involving a key chain adapted to include a rope and weight at St Nicholas Crescent.
Magistrates accepted jurisdiction to hear the case and a trial date was listed for July 20.
Davies was released on bail with the condition not to go to the service station or contact the alleged victim.
