A Pembroke man has denied assaulting a service station employee and stealing a can of cola.

Gwyn Davies, of St Nicholas Crescent, The Green, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, June 22.

Davies, 39, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman by beating and stealing a can of cola from Bush Hill service station, Pembroke, on April 27.

He also denies a charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place on the same date, involving a key chain adapted to include a rope and weight at St Nicholas Crescent.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction to hear the case and a trial date was listed for July 20.

Davies was released on bail with the condition not to go to the service station or contact the alleged victim.