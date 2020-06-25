ST DAVIDS and Solva Art Group’s Spring and Summer Exhibitions have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but undeterred, this active amateur art group has gone virtual for 2020.
Seizing the opportunity some members are exhibiting their recent work for purchase online in the dedicated Virtual 2020 Exhibition gallery on the group’s website www.stdavidsandsolvaartgroup.co.uk.
“We have all been challenged during lockdown and painting has been a tremendous distraction and pleasure for the group,” said group secretary, Sarah Burns.
“We have had themed challenges – some more successful than others – but through social media we’ve been able to support each other throughout.
“We are delighted to be able to show our work to a wider audience. Please take the opportunity to have a look at our virtual exhibition.
The exhibition opens on Wednesday, July 1, through to August 31.
“Do please leave a comment if you wish,” said Sarah. “We’d love to hear about your visit as we can’t meet face to face.”