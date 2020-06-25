CALDEY Island was the centre of a double mercy mission yesterday (Wednesday) with a car crash and a cliff faller keeping emergency services on their toes.

Tenby's two lifeboats, the coastguard helicopter, paramedics and firefighters were all involved in the complex rescue.

The day was one of the busiest for some time for the lifeboats, who had three launches in as many hours.

Tenby lifeboat crew member and press officer Ben James said: "Today’s shouts are great examples of multiple agencies working together for the benefit of those in trouble."

The afternoon started with a shout for the all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller at 3.45pm, after a report of a child missing in the sea off Llangennith, on the Gower.

As the volunteer crew were making their way, news came though that luckily, the child had been found and was safe and well ashore. The lifeboat stood down and returned to Tenby.

Before the all-weather lifeboat had even had chance to re-house it was off againafter the station's lifeboat operations manager reported witnessing someone fall 25ft down a cliff on Caldey Island.

The boat made best speed to Caldey, accompanied by the inshore lifeboat.

On arrival, two inshore lifeboat crew and one from the all-weather lifeboat went ashore and began to assess and treat the casualty.

Ben James continued: "Due to the nature of the casualty’s injuries and the incoming tide, it was decided that helicopter was the best method of extraction.

"Lckily, the castguard hlicopter was already in the air with two pramedics aboard,so was quickly on scene.

"The pramedics were assisted by the lifeboat crew to treat and immobilise the casualty, before being airlifted to Morriston Hospital.

"The lifeboats hadn’t even had chance to leave Caldey before the next job came in - an RTC (road traffic collision) on Caldey Island itself.

"The coastguard received a call from the Welsh Ambulance Service, stating that a car had left the road, hitting a tree on Caldey and as the extent of the injuries was unknown and the lifeboats were already at the island with first aiders aboard, they were asked to assist.

"Two crew were dropped ashore from the inshore lifeboat, whilst the all-weather lifeboat returned to Tenby to pick up paramedics and members of Tenby fire crew.

"On arriving at the scene of the accident, the crew found that a car had left a dirt track and hit a tree.

"After making sure the scene was safe for them to do so, the crew immediately began treating the two casualties, who were already out of the car.

"They were soon joined by paramedics and fire crew after being dropped off by the lifeboat.

"The volunteer crew members then assisted the paramedics with immobilising one of the casualties and preparing the other for transport back down to the jetty for the short trip back to Tenby.

"Once at the pier, both casualties were loaded onto the awaiting ambulances, before being taken to hospital.

"The inshore lifeboat the re-housed, while the Haydn Miller returned to Caldey to collect the remaining fire crew, before finally rehousing at 9pm."