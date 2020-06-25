A driver who was unaware he was disqualified until he was stopped by police, has been ordered to pay £439.

Craig Paul Milan, of Walwyns Castle, Haverfordwest, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, June 23.

Milan, 34, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police stopped Milan's Mini One at 9.55pm on the Lidderston to Lower Thornton road near Milford Haven on May 24.

"Officers noted the Mini seemed be driving at a slow pace, and one of the lights seemed to be out."

The court heard that Milan had been banned from driving for six months in his absence by Llanelli magistrates in March, and had been unaware he was disqualified.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: "He was going about his normal business. There was no evidence of bad driving. He was fully compliant and made full admissions in interview."

Mr Lloyd added that recent two years had been difficult for Milan as he had fallen into debt following the death of his partner, which led to him being evicted.

"The last two years have not been easy for Mr Milan. He has lost his partner and his house, and his step-children who he was close to. He has gone through a lot."

Magistrates banned Milan for a further 10 weeks and fined him £320. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £34 surcharge.