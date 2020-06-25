LAZY clothes bank visitors are adding to Pembrokeshire’s flytipping problem during lockdown.

Bags of clothes and shoes piled up in front of a county council-administered textile bank in Tenby recently led to calls for its emptying.

But when council workers responded to the message, they found that the bank was actually only half full, and all the dumped items would have easily fitted in.

Pembrokeshire County Council is now reminding people that if they leave anything left on the ground alongside recycling banks they could face prosecution.

They are also suggesting that residents should check if a textile bank is actually full, and if it is, take their recycling home with them rather than leave bags on the floor.

“This is a problem we see a lot, where residents are too inconsiderate to make the effort to put clothes into the bank,” said Cllr Cris Tomos, the council's cabinet member for environment, public protection and Welsh language. “Unfortunately, it is a cascade effect – as soon as someone leaves a bag on the floor because they can’t be bothered to put the clothes in the bank, the next person comes along, thinks the bank is full and does the same.”

Cllr Tomos added: “We see the same happening at many of our recycling ‘bring’ sites in communities around the county – not only with clothes but with glass and mixed recyclate receptacles too.

“Misuse of sites leads to numerous complaints from not only people living near these facilities, but other residents and visitors who see the environmental impact this misuse creates.

“Unfortunately, this type of misuse has resulted in the council having to remove some recycling locations across the county.”