TODAY (Thursday) is Veterans’ Day within Armed Forces Week.
In partnership with the VC Gallery, and in recognition of Pembrokeshire’s historical links with the armed services, Pembrokeshire County Council is showing its support to the veterans community.
Pembrokeshire County Councillor John Cole, Pembrokeshire’s Armed Forces champion, paid tribute to the veterans community and the work being done locally.
Cllr Cole, who represents Merlins Bridge, said: “I want to mark Veterans Day by highlighting the fantastic work of our armed forces charities and veterans organisations like the VC Gallery. During the Covid-19 pandemic, they continue to deliver essential services to our veterans.
“Their work has been a lifeline for our socially-isolated veterans, who are particularly vulnerable at this time.
"I have witnessed how many volunteers from within the veteran community have pulled together to deliver essential services to the more aged and vulnerable veterans”.
Many other armed forces community charities, like SSAFA, Change Step, Age Cymru and the Royal British Legion have continued to provide vital services to our armed forces community during the pandemic.
For more details on Armed Forces Week, see gov.uk/government/news/armed-forces-week
More information on the VC Gallery is at thevcgallery.com/