FORMER Fishguard mayor, Jordan Ryan, has opened a Little Shop of Sartori outside his home to raise money for the charity while the country is in lockdown.
The pop-up shop on Heol Preseli is open most days depending on the weather.
"Charity shops have been unable to open due to the coronavirus pandemic so we had a clear out and a few other friends also had a clear out and we set up a little charity shop outsider our home, christened the Little Shop of Sartori," said Jordan.
"Have a look when you're passing and help to support the vital work of Paul Sartori and help the environment at the same time."
Jordan plans to sell some of the more delicate and/ or impressive pieces that have been donated via Facebook to raise money for the charity.
He added that he has no more room for new items in the Little Shop of Sartori, but is urging people to keep their unwanted goods ready to donate when charity shops are able to reopen.