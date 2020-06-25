Bus services will increase in Pembrokeshire from next Monday, June 29, although not to pre-pandemic levels and people are being urged only to use them only when absolutely necessary.

Public bus provision was drastically reduced in March when lockdown came into effect, but the recent easing of measures means this decision has been reviewed, explains Cllr Phil Baker, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure.

“As non-essential shops have re-opened and schools are due to re-open on Monday the county council is increasing bus provision to meet demand wherever possible -while maintaining suitable safety measures and social distancing,” he said.

However, members of the public are asked to work with the county council and only travel on buses if their journey is essential and they have no alternative means of transport.

“The reduced capacity on buses to provide social distancing and the fact that fewer buses will be available means it is likely that demand will outstrip supply on some routes,” said Cllr Baker.

“Unfortunately this could mean that some people may not be able to travel on a particular journey.

“We are eager that this doesn’t happen and so we are asking users to work with us and to only use buses if their trip is essential and they have no other transport.

“We would also urge people to avoid travelling at peak times (7am to 9:30am and 3pm to 6pm), if possible.”

Safety guidance and instructions will be displayed on all vehicles and passengers are encouraged to wear a face covering out of consideration for their fellow passengers.

It is essential that anyone experiencing any coronavirus symptoms or who is sharing a household with somebody with symptoms, or who is shielding or clinically extremely vulnerable, does not travel.

For current bus timetables for all services, see www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/bus-routes-and-timetables or www.traveline.cymru.

For more information, see www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/bus-routes-and-timetables/changes-to-bus-services-due-to-covid-19.