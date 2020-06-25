A SECOND phase of re-opening is now ready at Pembrokeshire County Council’s Waste and Recycling Centres (WRC).

The six WRC facilities had initially re-opened last month for households using cars and small vans only.

But following the successful implementation of a specially designed booking system and guidelines to protect site users and staff, households with larger vehicles or trailers and commercial users can now book appointments to visit.

Commercial users will need to ensure they have a valid waste carrier licence and be aware they may be asked to produce evidence of that licence at the WRC.

More information and the updated booking system can be found at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-bookings.

Appointments for the increased range of vehicles for domestic and commercial users are available from Tuesday (June 30) onwards and are released on a two-week rolling basis.

Slots can be booked up to 4pm the day before, if available.

The number of available slots has been increased to 8500 and household and commercial users can now book two slots a week. This will enable more users to access the facilities.

Booking remains essential. Remember: No booking, no entry to the sites.

Please book via the online booking system wherever possible.

By booking online and opting for an emailed receipt, users will be able, if necessary, to either change the vehicle registration or cancel the booking by selecting the ‘cancel or amend this booking’ option on the booking confirmation email.

However if online access is not available, bookings can be made by calling 01437 764551.

When booking online, users will be presented with a series of options.

Users are required to select if they are requiring a slot to bring household or commercial/ business waste to the WRC.

Households are also required to select which type of vehicle they are bringing to site.

A flow chart to help decide on the most appropriate option is at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-bookings

*Option 1 is for cars or small vans without commercial signage. For clarity these are the vehicles which were accepted during phase 1 of the WRC reopening and includes estates, 4x4, SUV, people carriers, pick us and car type vans with rear side windows and a second row of seats. This also includes disabled adapted vehicles. These slots are 15 minutes long and there is no limit on the number of slots that can be booked, (with the exception of the current 2 slots per week restriction).

*Option 2 is for option 1 vehicle with trailer (up to 2.44m or 8ft bed length regardless of the number of axles) or large/ panelled vans or light goods vehicles 3.5 tonnes or under including flat beds, tippers, drop sides, box vans and caged vehicles, without commercial signage. These slots will be 30 minutes long. Customers will be limited to 12 slots every 12 months.

*Option 3 is for any 3.5 tonne or under vehicle with commercial signage with or without a trailer (up to 2.44m or 8ft bed length regardless of the number of axles) being used in a domestic capacity. These slots will be 30 minutes long. Customers will be limited to 12 slots every 12 months.

The restrictions on the number of repeat visits for options 2/3 are in line with several Local Authorities across Wales, including Carmarthenshire and Swansea.

The limit of slots has been introduced to ensure that domestic users have sufficient capacity to deal with normal household waste requirements but limit abuse by those seeking to pass off commercial waste as domestic.

The users can use these 12 slots as they wish, i.e. once a month or use all within 3 months, but only 12 slots will be allowed within a calendar year.

Customers are asked to be aware that there are charges associated with the disposal of some materials for households above the free of charge allowance.

For household waste this includes plasterboard, rubble, fixtures and fittings, wood, animal bedding and ragwort.

Commercial users will be charged for all waste except a range of recyclables.

Card payment facilities are now available at all sites and no cash or cheque payments will be accepted and payments must be made at time of disposal. Please ensure you bring your payment card with you to your booked slot.

For more information on the charges, please visit https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling-centres/what-can-i-take-to-the-centres

A collection of FAQs and much more information on visiting the WRCS is available at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-bookings.

Anyone planning a visit to the sites is urged to read through the information in advance.

All restrictions and procedures will continue to be kept under review and further improvements will be made when possible.

The council is reminding everyone, as always, to please be patient and follow instructions – including social distancing requirements – when on the sites to ensure the safety and welfare of everyone.