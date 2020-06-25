A fundraiser has been set up to remember Fishguard man, Billy Miller.

The fundraiser's organiser said they want a place where friends and family can come to remember the 21-year-old.

Andrea Sterry, who set up the gofundme page said: "Hi everyone, I've set up a gofundme page to try and raise anything I can for some kind of memorial for Billy Miller, who has sadly passed away aged just 21.

"I feel that there should be somewhere his friends and family could go where they could sit and remember him... either in Tenby or Pendine...

"Maybe a bench, a plaque or anything that could be a comfort at this sad time..

"His friends, including my son would love somewhere to go to remember how loved he was."

Billy went missing on Saturday, June 20, which began a three-day search.

Yesterday (June 24), Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed a body had been found during the search.

In a social media post which has been widely shared, Billy's sister Rhea thanked the RNLI for their help in searching for him.

“My heart is broken into a million pieces, thank you so much for all the support over the last few days, everyone. I love you brother. Rest in peace,” said Rhea.

“Please donate to the RNLI - they were the ones that brought Billy home!

"Love you all from the bottom of my heart.”

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser visit gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-billie-miller