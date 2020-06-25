Headbutting a police cell cost a Haverfordwest man £176.20.
Joseph Powell Jones, of Peregrine Close, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, June 23.
Prosecuting, Sian Vaughan told the court Jones, 21, was taken to the cells at Haverfordwest police station after being arrested for an unrelated matter on February 22.
“He headbutted the door causing damage to the glass.”
Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “There’s no excuse for the way he behaved and he knows that. He understands it was totally unacceptable.”
Mr Lloyd added that Jones had been arrested for an unrelated matter, which was not taken any further.
“This has been a blip in what has been quite a productive period for him.”
Magistrates fined Jones £40 and ordered him to pay £19.20 compensation, £85 costs plus a £32 surcharge.
The chairman of the bench said: “I am sure that you do not need me to tell you that it was a silly thing to do.”
Comments are closed on this article.