THIS YEAR may be a bumper year for sunfish sightings with three spotted already in the last week.

The ocean sunfish is the largest bony fish in the world and visits UK waters in summer months to feast on jellyfish. It can grow up to four metres in length and weigh up to 2.3 tonnes according to the Wildlife Trust.

It is listed as a vulnerable species on the IUCN red list.

Cliff Benson, founder of Sea Trust CIC said that there had already been three sightings of sunfish in north Pembrokeshire in the last week, including one spotted off Goodwick's green breakwater.

"It is usually late July/early August before they usually turn up, and then not too many are reported," he said.

"It may be its going to be a bumper year for them and it would be great if people could send in any records to photos to: seatrustwales@gmail.com

"Sunfish can be huge up to two tons in weight although most of those we get here are very much smaller."

"They have a kind of disk shape with paddle shaped fins above and below and hardly any tail.

"They tend to come to the surface and flap their fin. which is often all you see. This attracts gulls that then peck parasites off them. Please let us know if you see one."