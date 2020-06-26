OVER 40 people knelt in the sand on Tenby’s Castle Beach on Wednesday for the town’s first Black Lives Matter gathering.

The organisers were so pleased with the response that they plan to make the show of solidarity a weekly event.

Kneeling at a social distance, the group was addressed by Fred Stace-Smith and Harry Whitehurst, who both staged the protest.

Harry, who is the youngest member of Tenby Town Council, said he was ‘incredibly enthusiastic’ when Fred approached him about setting up the Black Lives Matter event.

He said: “I honestly felt it to be vitally important to show that there are people who support the movement.

He added: “To anyone getting ready to say ‘All Lives Matter’ in response, please think about what it is you mean.

“Of course all lives matter, but right now we're protesting against racism in the UK and standing in solidarity with those protesting in the USA.

“All lives do matter, but these protests are about highlighting and standing against systemic racism. These protests are specifically about black lives. Consider if you really want to be someone fighting and belittling anti-racist protestors.

“Ultimately, I'm a little ashamed of how unaware of racism I was until recently. It's easy not to see it as a white man, but it's still everywhere.

“To sit idle and do nothing is to allow these racist attitudes to prosper, so now is as good a time as ever to stand up and get involved.”

Fred added: “Stand Up To Racism West Wales is petitioning for a change in curriculum, calling for local councils to teach pupils about black Welsh and British history, and we would love for people to support and get engaged with this cause.”

