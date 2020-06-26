A ‘dazed and confused’ teenage carer was found to be over the drug-drive limit when his moped was stopped by police.

The 17 year-old pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest youth magistrates on Tuesday, June 23.

The Pembrokeshire teenager, who cannot be identified, was stopped by police at 11.35am on October 19.

A drug-test revealed he had MDMA in his system.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said: “Officers stopped the moped for an unrelated matter. When they spoke to the rider he appeared dazed and confused. He said he was tired.”

The teen, who had no previous convictions, admitted taking a substance while at a friend’s house at 6am.

Tom Lloyd, defending, told the court that his client had been at a friend’s house the previous night, and had taken a substance which was ‘unknown to him’.

He added that the boy was a carer for a family member.

“He completely understands that it’s no excuse for taking illegal drugs. He appreciates the danger he put himself and others in.”

The court heard that the defendant was a motivated student, with ‘direction and drive’, who hoped to start his own business in the future.

Mr Lloyd said: “Unfortunately he let himself down in this instance, he recognises that and is genuinely remorseful.”

Magistrates imposed a three-month youth referral order and banned the teen from driving for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “The answer is not to take drugs. It’s as simple as that.”