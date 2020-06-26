THERE'S a chance to win a night at the award-winning Twr y Felin Hotel, signed Game of Thrones photos and a five-minute video chat with Jerome Flynn to raise funds for Shalom House this Friday, July 3.

The fund-raising quiz is being hosted by Game of Thrones star, Jerome Flynn. It is aiming to raise funds for Shalom House whose income has been significantly affected by lockdown.

"We rely on the generosity of the public to deliver our care," said a Shalom House spokesman. "But along with so much else this year, most of our fundraising activities have been put on hold, so we're facing a devastating loss of funds."

During the fund-raising quiz and prize draw Jerome will be testing participants' general knowledge, with six rounds of questions, with eight questions per round.

These will include one round on Game of Thrones, a David Attenborough natural history round and a Welsh themed round.

To play you need to form a team with your household, do the quiz on your own, or join up with friends and family online.

You can join the quiz on Tiltify tiltify.com/@shquiz/jerome-flynn-quiz-night. You can mark your answers yourself at the end of each round and use the comment box to chat to host, Jerome, and share your scores on the doors! (you must sign up to Twitch to comment).

If you are able, you are asked to make a donation (the suggested amount is £5) on the Tiltify page to help Shalom House Palliative Care Centre. Alternatively you can text SHALOM (followed by the amount in numbers) to 70085.

For every £5 you donate your name will be entered into the Shalom House prize draw. The more you can donate the greater chance of winning. Donations can be made anytime (before, during and after the quiz).

Prizes include one night's stay at the fabulous Twr Y Felin Hotel; one of three signed photographs of Bronn from Game of Thrones. Jerome will agree to sign this with any text you wish and one five-minute video chat with Jerome. You can ask him any questions you like (except any that are too personal), on Game of Thrones, his career or anything else you want to talk about.

The quiz will take place on Friday, July 3at 7.30pm. For more information see www.shalomstdavids.org/jerome-flynn-quiz/ or email quiz@shalomstdavids.org.