THANK you for putting the excellent news about the Pembroke Dock Marine Project £60 million investment on your June 17 front cover.
During this dreadful pandemic people need encouraging with prospects of jobs in an exciting and rapidly developing green business sector, and many local spin-off opportunities.
Although the daily twists and turns of the news upset, confuse and distract us, we must keep looking forward – not forgetting the Climate Emergency, ever with us.
The Pembroke Dock Marine Project will, I hope, play an important Welsh rôle in the sustainable post-COVID renaissance being called for by Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of England who is now UN Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Finance Adviser to Boris Johnson for the COP26 Climate Summit.
CHRISTOPHER JESSOP,
Independent Energy Consultant,
Marloes