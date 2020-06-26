THE FIRST Minister has warned that further easing of the lockdown in Wales will not happen if people continue to flout social distancing rules.

Speaking after a mass brawl was filmed at Ogmore-by-Sea last night, Mark Drakeford said he would not be able to ease restrictions if similar scenes are repeated.

In a tweet, the First Minister said: “We will not be able to continue easing restrictions if scenes like last night continue to happen.

“They threaten the health of people in Wales and undermine the sacrifices the majority of people have made during this ongoing crisis.”

It's been so peaceful the last few weeks at Ogmore By Sea. They open the car parks and mass brawls happen 🙈 what is going on! pic.twitter.com/xgPGLZMLMX — Kelly Holmes (@kellyjayholmes) June 25, 2020

It is illegal to gather in large groups in Wales.

And people are advised not to travel outside of their local area.

It comes as a major incident was declared in Bournemouth yesterday.

(The scene on the beach in Bournemouth, Dorset, after the UK officially recorded its warmest day of the year so far. Picture: PA)

Thousands of people defied advice to stay away and descended on Bournemouth beaches on the hottest day of the year so far.

Services were left completely overstretched as visitors arrived in large volumes resulting in widespread problems of illegal parking, excessive waste, anti-social behaviour, gridlock on roads and prohibited overnight camping.

In a statement on the scenes at Ogmore-by-Sea, a spokesman for South Wales Police said:

"At around 8pm tonight, we were called to Ogmore by Sea to reports of a large gathering and a disturbance taking place.

"Two men in their 20s were detained by officers, the crowd was dispersed and the council was contacted to close the car park.

"Witnesses have described one person being injured.

"As yet no victims have been identified nor come forward.

"Officers re-attended the sea front following a further call at 10.50pm that some of the earlier group had returned.

"We are aware of videos circulating on social media of the incident and enquiries are ongoing."