FOUR generations from one family have vowed to brave the shave for Cancer Research UK.

The quartet have set a date in August to lose their locks for the good cause, inspired by 81-year-old Pat Willars who had successful treatment for breast cancer in 1997.

One of her granddaughters, Lowri Lewis, was just about to give herself a lockdown haircut when she realised she could make some charity cash from using the clippers.

Lowri’s mum, Angie Lewis, 59, said she would come on board if Lowri met her £1,000 target, and not to be outdone, Pat offered to join in if £1,500 was raised.

Then one of Pat’s great-grandsons 10-year-old Haydn Clark from Llanteg also volunteered to join the family fundraiser.

Lowri, 28, who lives in Begelly, currently has a curly mane of pink-streaked hair. “It is an important part of my identity, so shaving it off will be a huge change,” she said.

“But it is my mission to raise money for a charity that is dear to my heart.

“My brave and beautiful Nan, Pat Willars, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997.

“She had invasive surgery and managed to beat the cancer without chemo – one tough and admirable lady.”

Pat, who lives in Jameston, didn’t hesitate about joining in the head shave.

“Mum said: “I didn’t lose my hair when I had breast cancer, so I may as well lose it now,” said Angie, who lives in New Hedges. “Lowri and I usually do Race for Life for Cancer Research at this time of year, so it’s nice for us to have another fundraiser for the charity because they need money now more than ever.”

Hairstylist Andrew Price will be carrying out the family’s headshaves on August 9, while Welsh fashion designer Tabitha-Sky has been making snoods for the quartet to wear on their bald heads.

Already, £600 has been raised towards the £1,500 target, and donations can be made via ‘Lowri’s Headshave Donation Page’ on Facebook or the sponsor form in New Hedges mini-market.