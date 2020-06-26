BEACH-GOERS from Gwent who used yesterday’s scenes at Ogmore-by-Sea to drive to Tenby for a jolly were sent home by police today, June 26.
Videos on social media showed large crowds at the Vale of Glamorgan’s Ogmore-by-Sea, followed by violent clashes yesterday evening.
Current lockdown travel restrictions are expected to be lifted on July 6 in Wales.
Speaking after the mass brawl was filmed at Ogmore-by-Sea last night, First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned he would not be able to ease restrictions if similar scenes are repeated.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, which stopped a Tenby-bound trio today, said: “Vehicle from Gwent stop-checked at Llanteg. Occupants stated they’d seen the pictures of the gathering on Ogmore beach, so thought it was ok to go to the beach in Tenby.
“All three occupants reported for breaching coronavirus regs, escorted east to St Clears.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment