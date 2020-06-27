NINE visitors from Birmingham and Northampton who had breached coronavirus regulations by travelling to Stackpole and Barafundle on Thursday were sent home by police.
Police have also shared images of rubbish left at the beauty spots.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said on June 25: “A total of nine persons have been reported this morning at Stackpole and Barafundle, for breaching coronavirus regulations.
“Persons had travelled from Birmingham and Northampton respectively.
“Rubbish cleaned up and vehicles escorted from the area.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment