The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has now topped 15,500 in Wales, the latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) show.

Two new cases of the coronavirus were found in the Hywel Dda Health Board region yesterday (June 25) - one in Ceredigion and one in Carmarthenshire.

In total, Ceredigion has had 57 cases of the coronavirus, Pembrokeshire 285 and Carmarthenshire 765.

Sixty-five cases of the virus were found across Wales, from 2,878 tests yesterday. The total number of confirmed cases in Wales is now 15,531.

Two deaths were reported to PHW yesterday, the total number of deaths in Wales is now 1,497.

Hywel Dda has had 65 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "Testing of the workforce associated with an outbreak of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the Wrexham area is continuing.

"We are in the process of combining information to identify the full scope of the ongoing testing process and total number of positive cases. To date a total of 166 cases have been identified, an increase of 69 cases reported in the past 24-hours.

"The identification of additional cases does not mean that the infection is increasing. However, it also reminds us that Covid-19 has not gone away and remains in the community.

"Rapid contact tracing also continues, and as expected, is identifying additional cases associated with the workforce.

"There is no evidence that the employer is the source of the infection, but we continue to review the situation and work with our multi-agency partners, the employer, their workforce and wider community to bring this outbreak to a swift conclusion.

"Following the multi-agency Outbreak Control Team meeting which took place on Thursday 25 June, I can confirm that a total of 204 cases of novel coronavirus have been identified in the workforce associated with the 2 Sisters plant in Llangefni, Anglesey.

"As a result of the rapid testing process introduced, and the small increase in cases identified, we are confident that the focused track and trace programme has worked well and that we are on track to bring this outbreak to a rapid conclusion.

"Any increase in the number of cases found in the workforce does not mean that the infection is increasing in the local population as a whole.

"Non-essential retailers in Wales were permitted to open from Monday (22 June), providing that they were able to comply with social distancing measures.

"Public Health Wales welcomes the relaxation of lockdown measures, but reminds the public that we are not yet back to business as usual.

"We all have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines – that's staying two metres away from others and washing hands regularly.

"While shopping, members of the public should use contactless payment where possible, and reduce contact with goods. Where available, use sanitiser outside your home, especially as you enter a building and after you have had contact with surfaces. Avoid touching your face.

"Further relaxation of lockdown measures, including the lifting of the restriction on non-essential travel to around five miles, is planned for Monday 6 July, providing that community transmission continues to reduce.

"It is important to note that until a further announcement is made by Welsh Government, then the current measures remain in place - as a general rule, people should not travel more than five miles from home. This will help to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading as people begin to travel more.

"Future relaxation of lockdown measures will also be dependent on everyone following advice set out in the 'Test, Trace, Protect' strategy, including self-isolating when required. Complying with social distancing and hygiene measures remains extremely important.

"Revised lockdown arrangements also apply to people in Wales who have been told to 'shield' from the virus. They are able to go outside and meet people from another household, provided they keep a two-metre distance.

"Contact tracing continues in Wales as part of the Welsh Government's 'Test, Trace, Protect' strategy. Contact tracing is the process of identifying people who have come in contact with an individual with novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in order to prevent the risk of others spreading the infection in our communities.

"Anyone who has a positive novel coronavirus (Covid-19) test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

"Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with. This is for everyone's benefit and we are grateful for your continued cooperation.

"If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus.

"You do not need to have any concerns about providing names to the tracing team. Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

"Information about the symptoms of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

"Anyone experiencing novel coronavirus (Covid-19) symptoms can now apply for a home testing kit using the new UK online portal. For further information and a link to the booking website, visit: gov.wales/coronavirus or llyw.cymru/coronafeirws. This is supported by a national 119 phone service, through which people can also order a home test.

"Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

"Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.