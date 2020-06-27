Intercity coach operator Megabus has announced that it will be restarting part of its network from July 3 to help reunite friends and family.

As the country prepares for more lockdown restrictions to be lifted, along with the re-opening of many parts of the leisure and hospitality sector in England from July 4, the company says people are now planning staycations, trips away and reunions with friends and family.

What services will restart?

A revised network will restart, serving key towns and cities across England including:

London

Bristol

Leeds

Sheffield

Newcastle

Sunderland

Middlesbrough

Birmingham

Leicester

Nottingham

Norwich

The destinations will include connections to many other places.

When can bookings be made?

Bookings can be made now for travel from July 3 on the Megabus website.

What new safety measures are in place?

Additional safety measures have been put in place to make sure that megabus services are Covid-19 secure.

Mark Venables, managing director of megabus, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be getting our coaches back on the road from July 3, helping to connect people with friends and family, as well as taking people across the country for staycations and day trips.

“We’ve been carrying out research with our customers and from the overwhelming response we received, we know that people are very keen to get back on board our megabus services as quickly as possible.

"With the extra safety measures we have to make sure that our services are Covid-19 secure, and with customers following all the government guidance in place, people can have confidence in travelling with us.

"Our team of drivers are eager to get back behind the wheel and out on the road and I would like to thank all of our staff and customers for their continued patience, support and resilience.

“The timetable we are putting in place will provide access to key cities and towns right across the country.

"Due to social distancing, there will be reduced capacity on coaches, so we’d urge people to plan ahead and book their journey with us early.

“Public transport will continue to play a crucial role in the country’s recovery ahead. As well as helping to restart our economy, it is vital in bringing normality back to many areas of our daily lives, keeping families and communities connected and contributing towards a safer, cleaner and healthier nation.”

Covid-19 secure measures on the megabus coach network include:

Vital preparations carried out by a team of specialist engineers to ensure the coach fleet is ready for the ramp up in services. megabus coaches are all being deep-cleaned and will undergo stringent checks in advance of going into service.

Continued enhanced cleaning regime which includes daily and in-service cleaning of all coaches with a government-recommended sanitiser, with a particular focus on key touch points, and additional in service cleaning where possible.

Anti-bacterial stations on board all coaches.

Drivers will be provided with extra cleaning supplies to help keep coaches clean during the day.

All drivers will be equipped with face masks, face visors, gloves and individual hand sanitiser for their use.

Increased cleaning regime and filter changing schedules on air conditioning units.

Social distancing measures will be in place on all coaches.

When were services suspended?

megabus services were temporarily suspended in April, following the government’s advice to stay at home at that time. A reduced network will start to operate from July 3.

Face coverings must be worn by law on all public transport in England and Scotland, and customers are reminded to wear a face covering on their megabus journey.

For more information on megabus journeys or to book a ticket, visit https://uk.megabus.com/