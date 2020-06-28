KFC is bringing back one of its most popular offerings.

Its Chicken Tuesdays offer, which serves up nine pieces of its fresh hand-breaded Original Recipe Chicken, will be back within days.

The deal will cost just £5.99 - and fans of the chicken chain will be pleased to know that the offer will be around for the summer.

When does it start?

Chicken Tuesdays kicks off from Tuesday, June 30 via take away, including drive thru, until Tuesday, August 18 and all customers need to do is just ask for the deal to get in on the action.

What else have KFC been doing?

The offer comes weeks after KFC began to reopen stores across the country following a temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement about reopening stores, KFC explained back in May: "To do this in the right way, we’ve put new processes in place and stepped up our already stringent hygiene measures.

"We’re serving a limited menu, which means we can have a smaller kitchen team to maintain social distancing.

"Our teams are amazing and we’d never ask them to come back to work if they weren’t comfortable, so they’re returning on an opt-in basis. ”

“The key workers across the country are doing a phenomenal job.

"So to say a huge thank you, these restaurants have now donated over 5,000 meals to them in partnership with Deliveroo – and will continue to donate 100 meals a week each.”