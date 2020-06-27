CAFE Culture tables and chairs will not be taking over the streets when Tenby's pedestrianisation scheme starts on July 6.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants normally set up outdoor tables and chairs for customers to enjoy food and drink al fresco in a traffic-free environment.

But when the scheme starts, current Covid-19 guidance and regulations will not allow Cafe Culture.

Pembrokeshire County Council is suggesting that the traffic-free space is put to good use for socially-distanced customer queues for shops.

Anyone who normally operates Cafe Culture is asked to register their interest for this year by emailing streetcare@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

A council spokesman said: "This will provide an opportunity to discuss the application and how they propose to set up Café Culture outside their premises, in line with Covid-19 and social distancing restrictions in force at that time.

"It should be noted that consent will not be granted until such time as current regulations are amended to permit Café Culture."

The pedestrianisation scheme will operate daily from Monday July 6 between 11am and 5.30pm until Friday September 11.

The scheme will again see the town divided into three zones, with each zone allowing different levels of vehicle access.

Residents are reminded that should they wish to apply for an access permit then this must be done online as soon as possible at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/tenby-pedestrianisation

Permit holders are reminded that failure to display a permit when the scheme starts may result in the journey being delayed whilst details are checked, or, in some instances, could result in access being declined.

Harbour users in possession of a ‘gold’ permit and residents holding a ‘silver’ permit for any of the permit parking schemes found in the walled town do not need to apply for an access permit as these are sufficient for that purpose.

A council spokesman said: "The scheme is of particular importance this year in terms of supporting businesses and tourism to the area, whilst at the same time ensuring that the risk to the public, residents, and businesses alike, is managed appropriately.

"Temporary signage will be provided throughout the town regarding Covid-19 guidance relating to staying safe and maintaining social distancing and retail businesses will be able to take advantage of a traffic free environment for the purpose of customer queuing, where appropriate."

The Park and Ride service will again operate from the Salterns car park, stopping at the Green car park and South Parade.

Social distancing restrictions will mean that the capacity of the buses will be reduced and passengers will therefore be encouraged to give priority to disabled and elderly persons in the first instance.

The service will start on Saturday July 25 and run every 20 minutes between 10am to 6pm. It is due to finish on August 31, although this may be extended should demand require.

The council spokesman added: "The authority has been working hard to set up this year’s scheme as Covid-19 restrictions have added additional challenges.

"We look forward to working with everyone to ensure the scheme runs as successfully as in previous years."