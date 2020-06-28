Cadbury have launched a competition to create a new chocolate bar.

The confectionary giant hopes to find the next Willy Wonka who will come up with a 'revolutionary' Dairy Milk recipe.

Here's how you can get involved.

What are Cadbury looking for?

A statement on Cadbury's competition website says: "For the third year, Cadbury are giving the whole nation the chance to Go Madbury and invent their very own flavour of Cadbury Dairy Milk."

How can I submit an entry?

All entrants need to do is the following:

  • Choose up to three ingredients.
  • Give them a mix.
  • Create a name for their own Cadbury Dairy Milk.
  • Put together a short statement saying why their bar is a winner.

Details of the ingredients that can be used, including how to enter, can be found at: www.cadburyinventor.com

Western Telegraph: Cadbury. Photo credit should read: Joel Ryan/PA wire.

What were the results from the previous entrants?

In 2018, 220,000 members of the public entered the first competition to create their very own version of a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bar.

It was a long process, but ingredients were eventually selected, with tastes trialled and packaging perfected.

The original three winning creations were announced: Choca-Latte, Raspberry Shortcake and Simply The Zest.