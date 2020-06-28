Cadbury have launched a competition to create a new chocolate bar.
The confectionary giant hopes to find the next Willy Wonka who will come up with a 'revolutionary' Dairy Milk recipe.
Here's how you can get involved.
What are Cadbury looking for?
A statement on Cadbury's competition website says: "For the third year, Cadbury are giving the whole nation the chance to Go Madbury and invent their very own flavour of Cadbury Dairy Milk."
How can I submit an entry?
All entrants need to do is the following:
- Choose up to three ingredients.
- Give them a mix.
- Create a name for their own Cadbury Dairy Milk.
- Put together a short statement saying why their bar is a winner.
Details of the ingredients that can be used, including how to enter, can be found at: www.cadburyinventor.com
What were the results from the previous entrants?
In 2018, 220,000 members of the public entered the first competition to create their very own version of a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bar.
It was a long process, but ingredients were eventually selected, with tastes trialled and packaging perfected.
The original three winning creations were announced: Choca-Latte, Raspberry Shortcake and Simply The Zest.
