A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wolfscastle man accused of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Nicusor Dima, 31, is alleged to have used or threatened violence in Haverfordwest on December 1.
He also faces charges of having tyre wrench in Castle Square, Haverfordwest, on the same date and cannabis possession.
Haverfordwest magistrates issued a warrant without bail when Dima failed to attend his hearing on Tuesday, June 23.
