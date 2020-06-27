TODAY (Saturday) is Armed Forces Day, and flags have been flying in Pembrokeshire all week to honour our armed forces, past and present.

On Monday, at the start of Armed Forces Week, Pembrokeshire County Council raised the Armed Force Flag outside its headquarters.

With its historical association with the armed forces, the council has shown its support for them every year since the day's inauguration in 2009.

The flag was also raised at Castlemartin Training Camp by Landmarc Support Services, which manages the UK Defence Training Estate in partnership with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO).

Landmarc is flying the official flag at military training estates across the UK.

The organisation has made the gesture in thanks to the full time and reservist troops working across the nation and abroad in the current remarkable circumstances.

There have been 20,000 military personnel on standby since March as part of the Covid Support Force.

Landmarc's managing director, Mark Neill, said: "We celebrate and give thanks to our armed forces during this week every year, but 2020's celebrations feel a little different.

"The efforts from our armed forces have been immense and impossible to ignore in the nation's fight against Covid-19, with our own staff working alongside the military to support the demands of the training estate as it hosts troops from across the country.

"Helping to construct Nightingale hospitals, hosting mobile testing centres and delivering much-needed PPE are just some areas in which we simply couldn't have managed without armed forces personnel.

"Approximately 25 per cent of our workforce is made up of personnel with a military background, this includes reservists, their families and those who support the cadets - so we understand that showing support for our armed forces in this way can provide a much-valued morale boost."

