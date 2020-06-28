ST DAVIDS ladies' netball team, in collaboration with the city's food pod, has set up a new group providing free sanitary products in the area surrounding St Davids to Newgale and Trefin.

The group has been named HAPPY (Halt Period Poverty) and has been set up to provide women and girls with much needed sanitary protection which can be expensive, especially for those facing financial hardship as a result of the current pandemic.

"A significant impact of the pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown has been its effect on menstrual health and hygiene management," said a spokesman for the group.

"Lack of availability, accessibility and affordability present challenges in obtaining sanitary and hygiene products.

"Period products are not cheap and for anyone menstruating they are an absolute necessity. Sadly, the reality is that many people living in the UK are unable to afford them and for those living in poverty they can be forced to use socks, tissues, toilet paper and old scraps of fabric or nothing.

"HAPPY has a supply of period products which are available to anyone who needs them and anyone struggling to access period supplies and may be in financial hardship as a result of the pandemic."

The group is collaborating with Red Cycles, a county-wide project based in Haverfordwest. Its logo was kindly designed by Anna Jones of Pantier Print Shop from a sketch by member Becky Lloyd.

You can contact the HAPPY group completely confidentially to arrange a socially distant pick up or home delivery within this area for those who are shielding.

To contact the group see its Facebook page; happy pembs, email happypembs@gmail.com or phone or text: 07980 393123.