TENBY’S Caldey Island will not be open to visitors at all this year.
The much-loved tourist attraction, a staple for many holidaying in Tenby, has taken the measure to ensure everyone’s safety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Caldey Island stated: “We regret to announce that due to the many aspects involved in getting people across to the island from Tenby via the ramp, the boats and the amphibious vehicle, and the difficulty in implementing strict safety measures on the island, the Abbey has decided that the safety of both islanders and visitors would be compromised if boats were to resume.
“Therefore, the island will remain closed for the whole of the 2020 season.
“We understand and respect this decision, whilst acknowledging how disappointing it is for so many people. We hope to welcome you all back in 2021.
“Thank you for your many messages and enquiries, and your good wishes for the island and community.”