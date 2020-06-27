EMERGENCY services, including police, H M Coastguard Dale, and Angle lifeboat, were called to a search and rescue operation near Burton in the early hours of today, June 27.
HM Coastguard Dale received the callout at 5.36am, with Angle lifeboat launching at 5.46am to investigate a Search and Rescue Transponder (SART) activation in the Burton area.
Angle Lifeboat RNLI said: “The lifeboat launched at 5.46am and shortly after arriving on scene, a weak radar target was acquired between the NATO jetty and Rudders Boatyard.
“The Y Boat was launched and searched the shoreline along with Dale Coastguard and Dyfed Powys Police, while the lifeboat continued to carry out a radar search.
“With no sightings and no further radar targets, all teams were stood down. The Y Boat was recovered, and the lifeboat departed the scene, arriving back at the station at 7.35am.”