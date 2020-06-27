Dyfed-Powys Police has issued more fines for breaking lockdown rules than any other force in Wales.

The latest figures from the National Police Chief Council, shows that Dyfed-Powys Police (DPP) has issued 1,651 fixed penalty notices between March 27 and June 22.

The next highest number of fines was in North Wales, who have given out 464 fines, then South Wales with 315.

Fines broken down by police force. Picture: NPCC

In total, 18,439 notices have been recorded as having been issued in England (15,856) and Wales (2,583) to date.

Seventy-six per cent of the FPNs issued in Wales between March 27 and June 22 were given to men, 23 per cent to women and one per cent was unknown.

In the same time frame the largest age group fined was 18-24 year-olds, who received 29per cent of the fines.

The next biggest age group was 25-29 year-olds who received 17 per cent of the fines.

Picture: NPCC

78 people in Wales offended twice, four three times and two four times and one person in Wales has had seven fixed penalty notices since the start of lockdown.

National Police Chiefs’ Council Chair, Martin Hewitt said: “Since lockdown restrictions began to ease the number of fines issued has seen a sustained fall across the country. Our approach of engaging with the public, explaining the regulations in place and encouraging them to do the right thing will continue.

“Officers have used their common sense and discretion to take in to account people’s individual circumstances. We will only enforce as a last resort, against those who are in clear breach of the regulations. Behind each fine is a case where someone has failed to listen and do the right thing.

“As restrictions ease further from the 4 July in England, it is important for everyone to take more personal responsibility for their safety by continuing to follow official advice and government regulations. Limiting the spread of the virus should still be everyone’s priority.

“I would like to again thank the vast majority of people for abiding by the lockdown measures and government advice.”

The full report is available on the NPCC website at news.npcc.police.uk/releases/statistical-update-on-number-of-lockdown-fines-given-by-police-1