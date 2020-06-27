A MAN had a lucky escape after being rescued by Cardigan lifeboat from the Witches Cauldron near Ceibwr last night (Friday, June 24).
The alarm was raised by the Coastguard at around 9pm and both Cardigan lifeboats – the D-class inshore and Atlantic class – were launched from the RNLI’s Poppit Sands station.
Also tasked was H M Coastguard Fishguard.
It is understood the man had climbed down into the Witches Cauldron to take pictures near the waterfall and then slipped and fell onto a ledge about three metres above the water.
He was unable to get out and the tide was coming in. It was starting to get dark and the weather was also deteriorating.
The D-class lifeboat managed to manoeuvre its way into him and pluck him off the rocks and he was returned safely to shore uninjured.
Rob Thomas, station officer at Moylegrove Coastguard, said: “He is a lucky man. It was fortunate that we had the lifeboat on hand as it would have been difficult to get to him from the top of the cliffs.
“It was good team work between all the different agencies and the lifeboat crews did a great job in getting him out.”