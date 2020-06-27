MORE than 1,500 people have now died from Covid-19 in Wales, the latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) show.

Two new cases of the coronavirus were found in the Hywel Dda University Health Board region yesterday (June 26) - both in Carmarthenshire.

In total, Ceredigion has had 57 cases of the coronavirus, Pembrokeshire 285 and Carmarthenshire 767.

46 cases of the virus were found across Wales yesterday. The total number of confirmed cases in Wales is now 15,577.

Five deaths were reported to PHW yesterday, the total number of deaths in Wales is now 1,502.

Hywel Dda has had 65 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Testing of the workforce associated with an outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the Wrexham area is continuing.

“Public Health Wales is in the process of combining test information to identify the total number of positive cases associated with the workforce at Rowan Foods Ltd. So far this process has identified a total of 166 confirmed cases.

“The number of cases reported today suggests no change has occurred in the past 24 hours. However, we expect this number to go up once all the workers associated with the site have been tested and their results analysed.

“We are working with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to urgently contact just over 300 workers that have not yet presented for testing.

“As we would expect with any focused track and trace process, we will identify additional asymptomatic cases. Finding these cases does not mean that the rate of infection in the Wrexham area is increasing as a whole.

“There is no evidence that Rowan Foods is the source of the outbreak. The multi-agency team managing the outbreak with Public Health Wales will continue to review the situation and work with the employer, their workforce and wider community to bring this outbreak to a swift conclusion.

"Following the multi-agency Outbreak Control Team meeting which took place on Friday, June 26, a total of 210 cases of Novel coronavirus have been identified in the workforce associated with the 2 Sisters plant in Llangefni, Anglesey. This represents a small increase of six positive cases reported in the past 24-hour period.

“The increase in reported cases is low, which is reassuring and is evidence that the control measures put in place combined with the rapid testing process, have worked.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the outbreak among the workforce at the 2 Sisters plant has led to significant community transmission.

“It should be noted that any increase in the number of cases found in the workforce does not mean that the infection is increasing in the local population as a whole.

“Public Health Wales continues to work with multi-agency partners with regard to a small cluster of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases at the Kepak Merthyr meat processing facility.

“A total of 29 verified positive cases have been recorded from workers since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, with nine of those cases occurring since June 1 when Wales moved into the recovery phase of the Covid-19 response.

“We are reminding the public and media that no outbreak has so far been declared at the site, and that investigations are ongoing.

“A Health and Safety Executive visit has been carried out at the site and HSE officers were satisfied that Kepak Merthyr are taking all reasonably practicable measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 within the workforce.

“The company, supported by Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board are carrying out widespread, rapid testing activity of its workforce.

“It is timely to remind everyone that we all have a vital role in preventing the spread of coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines – that’s staying two metres away from others and washing hands regularly.

“Public Health Wales welcomes the relaxation of lockdown measures, but reminds the public that we are not yet back to business as usual.

“We would urge members of the public to continue to stay local and avoid visiting locations, such as beaches, where proper social distancing is impossible to achieve.

“While shopping, members of the public should use contactless payment where possible, and reduce contact with goods. Where available, use sanitiser outside your home, especially as you enter a building and after you have had contact with surfaces. Avoid touching your face.

“Further relaxation of lockdown measures, including the lifting of the restriction on non-essential travel to around five miles, is planned for Monday, July 6, providing that community transmission continues to reduce.

“It is important to note that until a further announcement is made by Welsh Government, then the current measures remain in place - as a general rule, people should not travel more than five miles from home. This will help to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading as people begin to travel more.

“Future relaxation of lockdown measures will also be dependent on everyone following advice set out in the ‘Test, Trace, Protect’ strategy, including self-isolating when required. Complying with social distancing and hygiene measures remains extremely important.

“Revised lockdown arrangements also apply to people in Wales who have been told to ‘shield’ from the virus. They are able to go outside and meet people from another household, provided they keep a two-metre distance.

“Contact tracing continues in Wales as part of the Welsh Government’s ‘Test, Trace, Protect’ strategy. Contact tracing is the process of identifying people who have come in contact with an individual with Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in order to prevent the risk of others spreading the infection in our communities.

“Anyone who has a positive Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

“Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with. This is for everyone’s benefit and we are grateful for your continued cooperation.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus.

“You do not need to have any concerns about providing names to the tracing team. Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

“Information about the symptoms of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone experiencing Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) symptoms can now apply for a home testing kit using the new UK online portal. For further information and a link to the booking website, visit: www.gov.wales/coronavirus or www.llyw.cymru/coronafeirws. This is supported by a national 119 phone service, through which people can also order a home test.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.”