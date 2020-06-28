A Whitland woman spent half her benefits cash on a bulk-buy of cannabis, magistrates have heard.

Stephenie Louise Piper, of Market Street, pleaded guilty to Class B drug possession when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, June 22.

Prosecutor Sian said police stopped Piper’s car as part of a spot-check in Haverfordwest at 8.30pm on May 27.

Cannabis, weighing 73.5 grams, with a street value of approximately £700 was found in the vehicle’s boot.

Piper, 27, stated the drugs were for personal use and she planned to smoke it for medicinal purposes.

David Williams, defending, said Piper made full admissions when taken to the police station.

He added that she had suffered from back and hip pain, caused by a hereditary condition, for some time.

“She was resorting to cannabis because she does find it relieves pain.”

Mr Williams said told the bench Piper had bought the drug in bulk because of the lockdown, and it was cheaper to buy in large amounts.

“Miss Piper relies on cannabis for pain relief, she had bought a larger than usual amount.”

The court heard that Piper had used cannabis since the aged of 14. She spent half of her benefits money on the drug each month, which left her struggling with her finances.

Magistrates were told that she used the drug in addition to prescribed medication, but wanted to cut down the amount she was using.

Mr Williams added: “She recognises that although it may be therapeutic for pain, it is not a long-term solution.”

Magistrates issued a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity.

She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

A destruction order was issued for the seized drugs.