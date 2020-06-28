GLORIOUS sunshine drew many visitors to many of our beaches on Thursday, June 25.
Sadly, remnants of their visit at New Quay were all too evident, with litter strewn across the beach.
Local man, and wildlife guide, Joshua Pedley has filmed footage of the waste left by Thursday’s sun-worshippers.
Speaking on Friday, Josh, who regularly posts on Twitter as The Wildlife Man @MyWildlifePosts, said: “I headed down to the beach this morning to check what joys the previous day’s sunshine had left us with.
“It isn’t hard to use bins, or better yet, take it home! Instead, it ends up in the sea. I know those that follow me wouldn’t do this.
“It’s just sad that some people don’t care.”