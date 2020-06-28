FIREFIGHTERS from Haverfordwest, St Davids and Fishguard and Goodwick were called to a fire near the Fishguard Bay Hotel, Goodwick last night, June 27.
The crews received the callout at 10.48, attending what was described as a large property, well alight at Quay Road.
The fire is believed to have been confined to a storage area near the hotel.
The crews were involved in damping down the fire, leaving at 11.57pm.
