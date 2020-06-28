A SOUTH Pembrokeshire community hall needs your support to help with renovation.

This year the village hall at St Twynnells, otherwise known as the St Twynnells & District Social Centre should be celebrating its 75th anniversary.

The hall was originally an RAF base during the Second World War until it was decommissioned in 1945.

The hall is now in need of some serious TLC.

The old box profile roof needs replacing and the hardwood ceiling needs to be replaced with a new plasterboard ceiling. The club also wish to add wider entrance doors to allow for easier disabled access, and to replace the current carpeted floors with fresh flooring which bring the hall up-to-date and to today’s standards.

The total cost is estimated to be around £14,000.

Edward Morris, the social club’s president has conducted a survey in the area and there is a lot of interest from people living on and around the Castlemartin Peninsula for the hall to be revitalised - providing it is updated.

Edward is planning to provide facilities at the hall for such activities as short mat bowls, fitness classes and all the usual community events associated with a village hall.

The club is appealing for help. One of the funders it has applied to is Calor Gas, which is currently running a community funding grant for such improvements. To get this funding the project will need support from people by way of point scoring.

By visiting the Calor Gas website communityfund.calor.co.uk/st-twynnells-village-hall-fresh-start, supporters will be able to learn more about the project and by simply adding a ‘like’, ‘share’ or even donating any amount to the project by the closing date of July 15, they can add to the hall’s points.

One hundred or so different community projects are also in the running for Calor’s support and St Twynnells needs to get into the top 20.

These top 20 will then be judged and the best 11 will then get funding up to £5,000.

For each ‘like’ or ‘share’ it receives one point. For each donation it receives 10 points. Calor passes any donations directly to the project.