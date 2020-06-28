POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a missing Pontyates man, who has connections to Fishguard.
Robert Dale Gwynn from Ponyates, Llanelli, is likely to be travelling on foot, and was last seen wearing calf-high work/farming boots, black trousers and possibly a bright blue or turquoise rain coat.
Robert is in his early 50s, is about 6' 1", has a grey beard and hair, and some teeth missing.
He also has connections in the Swansea, Gower, and Pennard areas.
Please get in touch if you think you have seen him.
Robert may have been spotted between Kidwelly and Pembrey at around 3.15pm today.