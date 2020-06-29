COUNTY Hall in Haverfordwest will be lit up in blue on Friday night (July 3) in tribute to the NHS.
It will then be lit up for the following two nights to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the National Health Service and to pay tribute to its workers and social care staff.
“We owe these workers a great debt which will never be fully repaid and this gesture by the Council is richly deserved” said the Authority’s Chairman, Dr Simon Hancock.
Other monuments and buildings across the UK will also be lit up in blue and people are expected to take part in another clap for carers event to mark the NHS’ anniversary.
That will take place on Sunday, July 5, at 5pm, with television broadcasters stopping their transmissions as a mark of respect.
The Western Telegraph will also be printing a poster in this week’s newspaper for people to cut out and put in their windows.
County Hall was also lit in red, white and blue at the weekend (Jun 27-28) to mark the culmination of Armed Forces Week.
The Armed Forces Flag had also flown outside Pembrokeshire County Council’s headquarters throughout the week.
