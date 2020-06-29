A Pembrokeshire MS has called for the Welsh Government and the Hywel Dda Health board to keep A&E services at Withybush.
Member of the Senedd Paul Davies, has renewed the call to retain A&E services in Pembrokeshire following the Welsh Government's U-turn on Royal Glamorgan Hospital.
The Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board had been working on plans to close the A&E department at the Royal Glamorgan hospital but announced on June 22 that it would "remain fully open".
Mr Davies said: “As it’s seeming more and more likely that A&E services at Royal Glamorgan Hospital are now being retained, it’s only right that the Welsh Government reassesses its position in relation to hospital services in other areas.
"Why should the people of Pembrokeshire face reduced services against their will, when services in other areas are now being retained?
"The fight to retain our local services is far from over and I will continue to do all that I can to see services kept where they belong – at Withybush hospital.”