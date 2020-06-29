THIS stunning shot of a kingfisher resting on a branch has been shortlisted for an international photography question.

The picture, taken by Stephen Lucas of Fishguard, is one of the finalists in the Down Syndrome Association My Perspective competition for 2020.

Stephen’s photo has been selected from entries sent in from across the world. This year entries came from as far away as Iran, Canada, USA, Australia, India and Kyrgzstan. The winners will be announced at the beginning of August.

Keen snapper Stephen is a former Ysgol Bro Gwaun and Pembrokeshire College student.

As well as photography he is a dedicated birdwatcher and conservationist. He is also actively involved with conservation charity Sea Trust and music project Wings Over Pembrokeshire.

“I took the photo last year at Cilgerran nature reserve,” said Stephen. “The kingfisher sat there for about fifteen minutes so I was able to get a good shot.

“I was over the moon to find out that my photo had been shortlisted.”

Stephen was inspired by older brother Owen to start taking photos. He predominantly takes shots of wildlife and landscapes and sells calendars showcasing the best of his images.

Stephen has also successfully exhibited and sold his photography at Fishguard Arts Society's annual summer exhibition. This is the fourth time he has been a finalist in the My Perspective competition.

"The My Perspective competition turns the camera around and gives people with Down's syndrome the chance to show the world from their point of view," said a spokesman for the Downs Syndrome Association.

This year’s competition have two winners; one chosen by the judges and the other by pubic vote.

This year the panel includes Peter Davison and Emma Barton (both patrons of the DSA) and Dianne Buswell, one of Strictly Come Dancing’s professional dancers. The judging panel will choose the Judge’s Choice winner.

The winners will be revealed in early August. Sadly this year’s awards event has been cancelled due to covid-19 pandemic but all the shortlisted photographers, and the winners, will be celebrated through the DSA’s social media channels.

The public vote will open on July 6 and run for two weeks. All the details of the shortlisted photographs and details of how to vote will be available on the downs-syndrome.org.uk.