COUNCILLOR Dr Simon Hancock has been elected as the Mayor of Neyland for the tenth time.
Neyland Town Council held its AGM last Monday (June 22) via a video conference and Cllr Hancock was elected unanimously.
No deputy mayor was elected at the meeting and that will now be discussed at the July meeting.
Simon was first elected Mayor in 1990, having begun as a town Councillor in 1987.
The town’s new Community Hub will be opening this year and Cllr Hancock said he was seeking to accomplish a great deal for the benefit of the town.
Dr Hancock said: “I am as keen and enthusiastic to serve the people of the town as much as I was the first time I was elected to this office three decades ago.
“I care passionately about progress and improvement in the community and I am motivated by a desire to assist individual residents with problems and issues whatever they may be.”