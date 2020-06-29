THE CHANGING face of the stunning Pembrokeshire coastline will kick off a new BBC Two series this Friday.
The Pembrokeshire Coast: A Wild Year will be broadcast on Friday 3rd July on BBC Two.
The series, narrated by Toby Jones, features the county's world-famous coastline over a year of filming.
It documents the busy summer beaches (filmed long before Covid-19 restrictions were put in place) the arrival of seal pups along the countless sheltered coves and bays and the Atlantic storms that follow as well as the brave and crazy souls who took the plunge during the Saundersfoot New Year's Day Swim.
The programme description says: "Twisting and turning along the edge of the Atlantic, life on this ancient coastline is defined by the rhythm and the power of the sea."
The filming follows local fishermen heading out of Solva harbour, the arrival of visitors from spring, the lifting of boats ahead of the worsening weather and annual festivities and celebrations bringing welcome light and warmth to the dark winter nights.
The one-hour programme will be broadcast at 9pm on Friday 3rd July on BBC Two.