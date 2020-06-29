A man has been charged to appear at court after drugs worth more than £18,000 were found by police.
Nabil Syed, of Haverfordwest, was arrested on Wednesday, June 24 after Dyfed-Powys Police officers carried out a warrant at his house in Merlins Bridge.
During the search, 51g of cocaine was found, and 29-year-old Syed was arrested.
He was later charged with three counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, possessing class B drugs, driving without insurance, and failing to stop when required by police.
He is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on July 27.