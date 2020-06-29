POLICE are treating a fire at an outbuilding near a Goodwick hotel on Saturday night, June 27, as suspected arson.
Firefighters from Haverfordwest, St Davids and Fishguard and Goodwick were called to a fire near the Fishguard Bay Hotel, Goodwick late on June 27.
The crews received the callout at 10.48, attending what was described as a large property, well alight at Quay Road.
The fire is believed to have been confined to a storage area near the hotel.
The crews were involved in damping down the fire, leaving at 11.57pm.
Police were called to the closed Fishguard Bay Hotel in Quay Road, Goodwick, twice on Saturday.
The first was to damage to the property, including a smashed window, believed to have happened between Wednesday, June 24, and Saturday, while the second call involved the fire at an outbuilding, at around 11.20pm on Saturday.
There were reports of youths in the area throughout the day.
If anyone has any information or knows who is responsible, please report it in one of the following ways:
• Online: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline
• Email: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk
• Phone: 101
If you are Deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote references: DPP/0079/27/06/2020/01/C & DPP/0008/28/06/2020/01/C.