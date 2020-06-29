Mandatory MOTs for vehicles are being reintroduced across Britain later this summer.

This is what motorists need to know.

When will MOT tests begin again?

They will restart on Saturday, August 1.

Roads minister Baroness Vere said vehicles which are due to take the test from August 1 will need to pass it to stay on the road.

A six-month exemption has been in place since March 30 as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The policy has led to anxiety about vehicle safety, with a recent poll by retailer Halfords indicating that 45 per cent of motorists were worried about the condition of other vehicles.

Nearly one in three cars fail the MOT.

What did Baroness Vere say?

Baroness Vere said: “As people return to our roads, it is vital that motorists are able to keep their vehicles safe.

“That’s why as restrictions are eased, from 1 August MOT testing will again become mandatory.

“Garages across the country are open and I urge drivers who are due for their MOT to book a test as soon as they can.”

Vehicle owners with an MOT due date before August 1 will still receive a six-month exemption.

In normal circumstances, vehicles must have an MOT on the third anniversary of their registration, and then every 12 months.

What is involved in a MOT test?

A number of vehicle parts are checked to ensure they meet legal standards, such as lights, seatbelts, tyres and brakes.

Vehicles must also be properly maintained and kept in a roadworthy condition even after they have passed the MOT or been given an extension.

Motorists can be prosecuted for driving an unsafe vehicle.

What has the AA said?

AA president Edmund King said: “It makes sense to reintroduce MOT testing from August 1 now that Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted and all garages and dealerships are open.

“Car traffic is on the increase already and will grow as more drivers return to the road with the reopening of hospitality and travel with their families for staycation holidays.”

'We welcome the five-week notice period'

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: “The key thing about the return to the normal testing cycle is for it to be clearly communicated to vehicle owners.

“We welcome the five-week notice period which should give drivers plenty of time to book an appointment and get back into the annual testing regime.”

Where does the Baroness' announcement not apply?

Baroness Vere’s announcement does not apply to Northern Ireland, where drivers have been given a 12-month exemption from the test.